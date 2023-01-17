Arrests and offenses were typical this weekend, with many bookings stemming from drug possession and failing to appear in court.
Saturday was eerily still in area jails but several Friday bookings kept area detention centers, specifically Rowan County, especially busy.
One alleged offender accused of sexual crimes against a child under the age of 12 stood out among the other mundane charges in Greenup County.
Individuals appearing below have only been accused of a crime and remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Travis W. Kouns, 49, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear stemming from a previous charge of public intoxication.
• Courtney M. Francis, 38, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a commitment order.
• Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Brandon W. Gilbert, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Charles R. Miller, 52, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Joshua T. Bradley, 29, of Helechawa, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
Big Sandy Regional
• Joshua Howard, 41, of Bethanna, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Gary P. Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Bobby Ratliff, 42, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Leonard J. Brackett, 59, of an unknown address, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration receipt and failure to maintain insurance.
• Johnna Desanzo, 31, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree possession of an unspecified drug, first-degree promoting contraband and contempt of court.
• Scott Marcum, 38, of Debord, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender, trafficking methamphetamine and serving a bench warrant.
• Robert W. Miller, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance, driving on a suspended license, no brake lights and rear license plate not illuminated.
Carter County
No arrest data was recorded for this weekend, according to the jail's online inmate database.
Greenup County
• Johnya M. Workman, 39, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Mark D. Morris, 48, of Wurtland, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Chase M. Renn, 18, of Ironton, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
• Michael W. Defoe, Jr., 50, of Portsmouth, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Eric E. McNutt, 44, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine and a failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Marty J. McPherson II, 47, of Frenchburg, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Richard Ross, 27, of, Ezel, was booked Friday on a sole count of auto theft valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Michael T. White, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Keeton, 36, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a sentencing order.
• Lincoln Brown, 31, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of several probation violations, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a forged instrument and receiving stolen property valued less than $10,000.
• Terry Blankenship, 54, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a DUI charge.
• Charles Ison, 58, of Isonville, was booked Friday on a sole count of operating on a suspended license.
• Enrique Lopez, 18, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to produce insurance and no moped license.
• James G. Powell, 53, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of trafficking marijuana.
• Raymond Hughes, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday to serve sentence in a previous felony case.
• Nathan Crum, 41, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of DUI, failure to notify address change, failure to signal, failure to produce insurance card, tampering with physical evidence, contempt of court, bribing a witness, public intoxication, second-degree criminal trespassing and persistent felony offender.
• Nathaniel Blankenship, 28, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on charges of operating on a suspended license, failure to wear seat belt, no registration, failure to maintain insurance and violation of an emergency or domestic violence protection order.
