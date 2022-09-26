Carter, Greenup and Rowan counties saw a decreased number of bookings this weekend while typical heavy hitters, Boyd County and Big Sandy, kept up their usual numbers.
Charges of rape and endangering the welfare of a minor stood out compared to the sea of drug possession and bench warrants.
Remember, all those appearing below remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Syrell S. Nunnally, 35, of Louisville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree assault with a persistent felony offender enhancement.
• Cody D. Gollihue, 26, of Ashland, was booked Friday on bench warrants and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Kathleen Akers, 20, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a warrant.
• Anthony S. Bennallack, 53, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a charge of trafficking more than 5 pounds of marijuana and failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Michael D. Johnson, 30, of Ashland, was booked Friday for a parole violation.
• Daniel L Applewhite, 44, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a DUI.
• Kevin M. Matney, 58, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a first-degree rape charge.
• Jai K. Highley, Jr., 19, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear charge stemming from previous charges of simple possession of heroin and third-degree trespassing.
• Sandra K. Compston, 39, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on a shoplifting charge and failure to appear.
• Teresa G. Berry, 58, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Michael Amaral, 51, of Peddle, Mississippi, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Keith A. Wiley, 32, of Inez, was booked Friday on two counts of shoplifting, giving an officer false identifying information and a bench warrant.
• Chad F. Caudill, 26, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Kelly F. Simpson, 44, of Hagerhill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Robbie Ward, 33, of Tutor Key, was booked Saturday on a sole count of receiving stolen property.
• Justin Roberts, 30, of Topmost, was booked Sunday with charges consisting of: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of multiple substances including marijuana, opiates, LSD and an unspecified drug. Roberts is also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and having no registration receipt.
• Anita W. Gilbert-Grass, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and for non-payment of court costs.
• Cameron L. Eakright, 19, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Carter County
• Brandon M. Dixon, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Elijah J. Littleton, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession methamphetamine and two counts of non-payment of court costs.
• Paul B. Marcum, 42, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and probation violation.
• Brandon Hicks, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession meth, fentanyl and a probation violation.
Greenup County
• Wendy R. Kelley, 44, of an unknown address, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and second-degree escape.
• Kyle A. Ruark, 33, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Mitchell W. Glancy, 65, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Lucas S. Clements, 28, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Rowan County
• James G. Powell, 53, of Burke, was booked Friday on charges of trafficking between 5 and 8 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jared Harris, 31, of Wallingford, was booked Friday on a single count of marijuana possession.
• Breanna Stacy, 22, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on third-degree possession of an unspecified drug.
• Shiann McCarty, 31, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on two counts of shoplifting between $500 and $10,000 with a persistent felony offender enhancer.
• Stephen Kerns, 41, of Wallingford, was booked Sunday on a single charge of trafficking greater than two grams of meth.
• Terry Ison, 53, of Garrison, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.