RUSSELL A former councilwoman used the public comment portion of a Russell City Council meeting last week to voice her displeasure with the appearance of a nearby small business and Veterans Park and urged the city to act.
Instead, friends and family members lent a helping hand.
Sissy Shaffer previously referred to Eridanus Brewing & Tea Tap House, a microbrewery located at the former train depot, which serves as the welcoming point into downtown Russell.
Shaffer addressed the council with fury last week, claiming she was "ashamed" to see the weed and plant overgrowth near the city's caboose and downtown park, adding, "If you think that's becoming, then I'm sorry I'm here."
Shaffer said her largest "heartbreak" concerning the situation was the Veterans Park — which showcases two Medal of Honor recipient monuments and laid bricks with the engraved names of former service men and women from the area.
Situated across from the brewery's parking lot, the veteran's bricks contained pesky sprouts throughout the mortar and withered plant growth creeped toward the park's walkway and Medal of Honor monuments earlier this week.
Once matured shrubs that decorated the feet of the city's old caboose car sat leaning and scorched — and Shaffer took note, telling the council the space was "the awfullest mess you ever saw."
Mayor Ron Simpson asked Shaffer at the meeting if she had spoken with the current tenants of the property, husband and wife duo Justin and Kristen Matthews — to which Shaffer promptly answered "no" and added that wasn't her responsibility.
Simpson explained to Shaffer he had spoken with the tenants previously and learned one of them had recently experienced an arm injury, affecting their ability to keep the grounds in typical fashion.
But Shaffer wasn't swayed during the city council's discussions — answering Simpson's explanation of an injury with: "Me too," appearing to not accept any excuses.
On behalf of the Matthewses, Justin said he and his wife were blindsided by the complaint, saying he hadn't heard negativity from anyone — especially from the city or Shaffer.
"Our reaction was of course frustrated, and our feelings were hurt," Matthews said. "Our reception of being down here has been overwhelmingly positive and it hurt to hear everything being said. ... It was disheartening for sure."
The Matthewses opened shop in January 2022 and quickly established themselves as a trendy yet down-to-earth location as the only brewery and tap house in the area.
Lease-wise, Matthews said he and his wife are responsible for the depot building, the neighboring building, surrounding grounds and use of the parking lot.
The city eventually granted the couple the "OK" to start an herb and natural pollinator garden in the park after they'd agreed to take on the upkeep.
Matthews said his wife has the green thumb and she wanted to grow natural herbs nearby that could then be used in brews for their business.
Since the plants would eventually be ingested, the city's typical approach of using harmful weed killers wouldn't work out so well, as it could contaminate the plants that would later be drank or eaten.
Matthews said his wife agreed to utilize a self-made weed killer that was more environmentally cautious but would still keep the grounds up to par.
Since the planting of the pollinator and herb garden, geared to sustain natural and beneficial insects, birds and bees, the agreement between the Matthews and the city have gone accordingly — until Kristen was recently injured.
"The weeding wasn't a lack of effort or desire. A couple months ago, Kristen injured both of her arms," Justin Matthews said, adding his wife was undergoing physical therapy and was looking at needing surgical correction.
"It wasn't a lack of effort or laziness; Kristen is injured," Matthews said, adding all the contention could have been entirely avoided with a genuine conversation and a "how can I help?"
The helping hands came on Friday morning and into the afternoon, with a village of community members rallying around the Matthewses after hearing of the recent comments.
"Having a village to help out means a lot," Matthews said, adding the benefits of the pollinator and herb garden are worthy of saving.
"Everyone likes a well-manicured lawn. Sure, it's aesthetically pleasing but it's not helping out the environment like a pollinator garden would. We wanted to conserve resources where we could," Matthews said, adding those uneducated on the benefits may not see the pleasure in wild growing herbs and blossoms.
"People that know plants and herbs are into this kind of thing and understand why it's here and they love it," Matthews said.
While earlier this week those pesky vines were indeed popping through, so were lavender, basil, sunflowers, yarrow and more.
"Without these plants, the life cycle doesn't continue. Bees and insects use these gardens to continue (the spread of) plants, fruits and seeds. It helps everything," Matthews said.
With friends and family hard at work, the revamp wouldn't take long, Matthews said, reiterating the brewing and business would continue despite the bruised spirit.
Matthews was sure to add he didn't slight the city in any way following the conundrum, relaying thanks for their accessibility, help and trust that they'd take care of their landmark.
"We're here for the community. We want the community to know that they can approach us. We're doing all this to make Russell a better place," Matthews closed. "Our goal is to provide a safe and friendly atmosphere for the community — inside and outside. We take pride in what we've done here."
