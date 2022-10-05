CATLETTSBURG A man accused of shipping pounds of marijuana to his father in Ashland has been indicted for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Anthony Bennallack, 53, is already facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation conducted by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, Bennallack was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Boyd County one count of failure to comply with the sex-offender registry, first offense.
If convicted, Bennallack faces up to five years in prison.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation levied by a grand jury. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following folks were also indicted:
• Jai K. Highley Jr., 20, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-degree trespassing and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Larry Childers, 38, and Chelsie R. Carpenter, 30, both of Flatwoods, were indicted on one count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Kevin M. McCoy, 37, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a single count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
(606) 326-2653 |