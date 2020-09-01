FRANKFORT The Kentucky Department for Public Health is developing a website that will allow Kentucky’s schools to self-report COVID-19 cases to their communities, according to a statement from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Through the website, schools will be asked to enter the number of newly reported student and staff COVID-19 cases, and the number of students and staff quarantined due to the virus. This data will be expected to be entered daily by the schools. If there are no new cases or individuals in quarantine, the school will enter zeros for all of the options.
Dr. Connie White, DPH deputy commissioner, explained how the website will work during the Kentucky Department of Education’s Superintendent Advisory Council meeting on Aug. 31.
The cases entered by the school will not be confirmed positive cases. Rather they will be cases that have been reported to the school. Local health departments will work to validate the cases and provide an accurate number of confirmed positive cases.
“The governor was very interested in making sure that parents, that faculty, administrators, staff, the community had a much better understanding of what was happening for them locally,” White said of the website.
According to White, the website has been completed, but will not be made public until guidance surrounding the reporting process is ready to be shared.
White said the idea for the website is to provide more transparency for the community. However, many of the council members expressed concerns about the data they will be providing.
“It seems to me that the most accurate data to report would be that which we get from our health department,” said Scott Hawkins, Woodford County superintendent. “My concern is on the student cases. We’re going to be putting information out there that may not be accurate.”
White reiterated that the numbers entered by the school are self-reported based on what is communicated to them. This website will allow local communities to see what schools are dealing with on a daily basis, White said.
Jason Glass, Kentucky’s incoming education commissioner and chief learner, also had concerns about the website – specifically socioeconomic factors and language barriers that come with self-reporting to schools.
He said he also is worried about the potential for abuse of the self-reporting system.
“If we have a group of students who want to shut down the school, they may call in and report that they have a number of cases,” he said.
White said if schools were to get suspicious reports like this, they should follow up with their local health departments and attempt to verify if several school-aged students have tested positive.
Due to the overwhelming concerns raised by superintendents during the meeting, mainly surrounding the possibility of reporting inaccurate information to their communities, Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown recommended to White to delay the website launch until KDE officials can meet with DPH.
Glass echoed this request, stating that he and the superintendents “share an interest in wanting to have valid information and wanting to make that available to the public.”