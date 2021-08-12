RUSSELL As the Russell Rotary guest speaker on Thursday, Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, offered a bird’s-eye view into the workings of state legislature as well as the challenges faced during the pandemic and resultant restrictions.
Webb said the COVID-19 pandemic dictated most of the legislature’s time, as it had impacted nearly everyone’s lives. The challenges of Zoom meetings, and the lack of in-person discussion in addition to the lack of access to the Capitol was difficult, but the legislature pushed through it, she said. During that time, Webb said they worked on several important issues. And one of those important issues, she said, concerned voting.
“You hear a lot about voting across the country,” Webb said. “And here in Kentucky, we had what I think is a national model. It was a bipartisan effort, and our Secretary of State reached out to me, so there was a lot of good information flowing. What we did was very successful, so what we did was codify some of those things so we could keep doing them.”
Some of the effective procedures, Webb said, were early voting, voting drop boxes and voting centers that allowed a registered voter to vote anywhere in Kentucky — not just in their own precinct.
Another success Webb pointed out was the funding of $140 million being approved for all-day kindergarten. Webb said hopefully the state of the pandemic would allow for being able to take advantage of all-day kindergarten.
“Certainly, this has been a priority for a lot of us for many years,” Webb said. “Because it is very important in childhood development.”
Other subjects Webb touched on were things she said had really been brought into sharp focus by the pandemic. Transportation, internet access and certain family issues were all highlighted by pandemic challenges. Webb said that bringing more attention to these issues could be seen as on of the few silver linings.
“The No. 1 legislative priority in the last budget, and now, is broadband internet access,” Webb said. “We are working hard, and some of the federal money and what states have contributed for this will be used to improve the issue. I’m looking forward to hopefully in our infrastructure there will be some for broadband internet.
“But it goes beyond just throwing money at it,” Webb cautioned. “The challenge is to determine what technology in use is currently obsolete, or would become obsolete before building or repairing networks. We have to be careful, because you have to interface the existing with what will come in the future. We don’t want to throw good money after bad infrastructure.
“We are trying to be good stewards of the state’s money, and good stewards with our relationships with city and county governments as well,” Webb continued.
On the latter, Webb said the legislature tried to take a rational approach and carefully view some of the criminal issues the state has faced recently, and mentioned the issue of “no-knock” warrants, specifically. Webb said she wasn’t in favor of eliminating them entirely because there were times when law enforcement needed such warrants, but language was changed regarding the request of such, as well as penalties for requesting them when the need was not justified. There were some legal enhancements for criminal cases involving sexual crimes and crimes against minors as well, she said.
Webb took several questions from the audience, answering concerns about the future of hemp in Kentucky, as well as the possible future availability of medicinal marijuana.
Webb, a Carter County native who has a law office in Grayson, said it is civic-minded organizations like the Rotary that are at the forefront of helping meet the needs of communities in a variety of ways.