CATLETTSBURG The new Miss Flame is Jasmine Webb.
Webb, the daughter of Ben and Christina Webb of Ashland, was crowned by Miss Kentucky and former Miss Flame Lori Menshouse of Ashland.
First runner-up is Victoria Penix, daughter of Vic and Samantha Penix of Louisa.
Second runner-up is Evan Hope Boggs, daughter of Greg and Kim Boggs of Ashland.
Other winners are:
• Junior Miss Flame — Kaelie Rogers, daughter of Heidi Smith of Webbville; First runner-up — Paige Wade, daughter of David and Barbie Wade of Rush; Second runner-up — Toby Porter, daughter of Bruce and Julie Porter of Webbville.
• Little Junior Miss Flame — Sidney Ash, daughter of Daniel and Brandi Ash of Louisa; Runner-up — Haevyn McKenzie, daughter of Chris McKenzie and Kloma Watts of Ashland.
• Little Miss Flame — Madison Ash, daughter of Daniel and Brandi Ash of Louisa; Runner-up — Kennedy Martin, daughter of Shane and Hazel Martin of Ashland
• Tiny Miss Flame — Taylin Martin, daughter of Shane and Hazel Martin of Ashland; Runner-up — Joelene Clere, daughter of Hayley Clere of Catlettsburg.
• Teeny Miss Flame — Sophia Daniel, daughter of Noah and Katlyn Daniel of Catlettsburg; Runner-up — Kylenn Honaker, daughter of Adam and Tesah Honaker of Catlettsburg.
• Little Mister Fire Chief — Trypp Christian, son of Kody and Courtney Christian of Catlettsburg.
Baby winners are:
• Birth to 6 months, girls: Wrenley McGuire, daughter of Sahara McGuire of Coal Grove.
• 7 to 12 months, girls: Adelynn Harris, daughter of Jimmie and Hannah Harris of Ironton; Runner-up — Raven Risner, daughter of Daryan Baker and Dakota Risner of Ashland.
• 7 to 12 months, boys: Kamryn Honaker, son of Adam and Tesah Honaker of Catlettsburg.
• 13-24 months, girls: Nina Henderson, daughter of Maddison Jones and Shayla Henderson of Ashland; First Runner-up – Kholee McKenzie, daughter of Chris McKenzie and Kloma Watts of Ashland; Second Runner-up — Everly McKee, daughter of Charles and DesaRae McKee of Russell.
• 25-35 months, girls: Oakleigh Harris, daughter of Jimmie and Hannah Harris of Ironton.
• People’s Choice Award Winner Baby Division: Trypp Christian.
• People’s Choice Award Winner Miss Division: Evan Boggs.
• Photogenic Winners: Jasmine Webb, Toby Porter, Sidney Ash, Madison Ash, Joelene Clere, Raven Risner, Nina Henderson.