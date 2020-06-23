Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.