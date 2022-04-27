ASHLAND Great music is what happens when generations of music lovers come together, according to Andrew Bergthold, one of the members of We The Kingdom, which will perform in Charleston Monday.
The Christian band consists of two brothers and other relatives, but Bergthold said he’s a good friend of the families.
“We met about nine years ago, first leading worship with them,” he said. “We went thought some ups and downs of ministry together, not even thinking about starting a band.”
Then, while they were just hanging out together, somebody happened to have a guitar, and their get-together turned into the process of writing the song “Dancing on the Waves.”
“It’s a cool expression of what the Lord has put in our hearts,” Bergthold said. “It’s been really, really beautiful.”
He said his favorite part of the song says:
“I set every star into place
So you would remember My name
I made it all for you
You are My masterpiece
You are the reason I sing
This is My song for you
Every star in the sky
I set every star into place
So you would remember my name
I made it all for you.”
Bergthold said the band formed through a slow transformation beginning in 2018, as each member had a full-time job. (The name “We the Kingdom” is one he liked years earlier and reserved via social media in hopes of having a band by that name.)
By the time the group started touring, COVID-19 struck.
“‘Holy Water,’ our first single, had just radio,” he said. “We had just started the first few dates of a 40-city tour when we got a call that we had to pause the tour.”
He said he’s glad the band didn’t know when touring would resume because it would have been discouraging. He said he’s thankful for the radio play the song received because it gave them hope, which brought them to the current tour.
He said the fact that the band’s members range in age from into the 50s to early 20s makes it a stronger band.
“We’re pulling from such a variety of areas, it’s pretty cool,” Bergthold said. “It’s a collision of generations and it’s really beautiful. The younger generation tends to want to throw out the older generation and vice versa, but we are able to pull the best things from each one and everybody is accountable. ... We each bring something different to the table.”
He said the faith-based music at times has a gritty sound but also is lively and their concerts are a mixture of founds.
“We are music lovers and this is music created by music lovers,” he said.
