ASHLAND Being a part of a family band has its own challenges.
Guitarist Scott Cash, a member of the four-generation, Grammy-nominated Christian group We The Kingdom, said it requires a lot of therapy. “We never fight. No, just kidding,” he said with a laugh.
He said touring puts family members in close quarters for long periods of time.
“We’re all on a 250-square-feet bus with grown family members that we’re not supposed to live with,” Cash said, adding group and individual therapy has helped them work through problems and hurts.
It’s not the first Winter Jam the band has participated in, but it is the first time the band has headlined. Cash said they were on the tour in 2021 when there were only eight shows, a cutback because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We love the idea that you can bring so many people from so many different walks of life and talk about life and the idea that God’s love is massive enough to welcome us wherever we are, whatever are fears are, whatever our joys are, whatever our concerns are, and bring healing to the wreckage,” Cash said. “It’s been a long-time dream of ours to headline this year, kind of a bucket list item.”
Winter Jam was founded more than 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong. The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low donation at the door to allow as many people as possible to attend. Winter Jam has consistently ranked in Pollstar’s top tours and has taken the number one spot several years.
We The Kingdom formed at a Young Life camp in Georgia where each of the five members came to lead worship; they spontaneously gathered to write a song for the campers and the result led to the formation of the band, which uses the sounds of pop, country, folk and rock to worship. The group’s first single, “Holy Water,” released in 2020, was at the top of the Christian radio charts for eight weeks and earned them a Dove Award for New Artist of the Year.
All in all, Cash said band members get along great and love each other, despite minor artistic spats.
“Our clashes are always about the music,” he said. “Those get duked out with fun arguments.”
He said he still he encourages anyone to seek counseling and hopes the church will do more to encourage others to do the same.
“It’s sad the church has made it seem so taboo that people who need help have trouble navigating.” he said. “It’s impossible for God to expect us to love Him fully when we have to learn to love ourselves.”