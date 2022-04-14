ASHLAND Gary Donalson has traveled to Ukraine twice in the process of adopting his two sons.
The boys, Alex, now 27, and Andre, now 22, joined the Donalson family 12 years ago.
Along the way, the family made friends in the war-torn country and they’re staying in touch.
“We have stayed in contact daily with people we know and kind of see where they are,” Donalson said. “They are going from one place to the next.”
He said he’s waiting to hear from a friend who works in Kyiv and owns a summer house close to the military airport.
“She will find out if she has anything left,” he said.
To help support the people of Ukraine, Donalson is organizing a music festival called “We Stand With Ukraine.”
Set for 2 p.m. May 14 at Camp Landing, the event will feature local bands, including Party Bus Band, The Chase Classic Rock, Rodney Crisp Traditional Country, Jason Mays Group, Laid Back Country Picker, Luna and the Jets and Corduroy Brown. Speakers from Ukraine will address the crowd between acts. Donalson said other acts are pending.
Food trucks and drink service will be available.
Donalson said he’s grateful for the support he’s received.
“All musical acts, sound, stage and light production, (by Studimo Productions, John Griffith) along with the venue of Camp Landing (Jason and Elisabeth Camp), were donated,” Donalson said. “All food and beverage sales vendors are giving a percentage of their total sales to the humanitarian effort.”
Twenty tables with eight seats each are available for sponsorship for $500 each, with proceeds going to Ukraine Relief. Money collected will be divided among several 501c charitable organizations.
Donalson said he’s impressed with the people of Ukraine.
“What a sense of nationalism. So patriotic,” he said, noting he knows of two other boys who were adopted from that country and now, as grown men, have returned to fight.
“People in Ukraine live in towns just like Ashland and Ironton,” he said. “Grandmothers, relatives — it’s inconceivable. It’s an atrocity that, as civilized nations, were sitting here watching people being slaughtered."
If you go
“We Stand With Ukraine” is a musical event, set for 2 p.m. May 14 at Camp Landing, to support Ukraine. Admission is free, but several opportunities to donate will be available. For more information or to purchase a table, call Gary Donalson at (606) 232-6606 or email garydonalson@yahoo.com.
