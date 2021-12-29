DURBIN It was overcast Wednesday afternoon as Pastor J.R. Hampton sat in his blue sedan awaiting fire investigators sent by the insurance company.
Just yards away stood the God’s Direction Church, a Full Gospel Pentecostal congregation that serves the little holler known as Durbin. Hampton has been pastor of the country chapel for about three and a half years — he said the church used to be Methodist and its sanctuary was built in 1888.
The fellowship hall of the church is burnt out, its westward wall held up by only a few studs. It’s wrapped in caution tape — the historic sanctuary has also sustained heavy smoke damage.
In fact, the white cross at the tip of the steeple is black from the soot.
That’s because Sunday evening, at around 5:30 p.m., 60-year-old Timothy L. Butler, of Durbin, is accused of running his 2013 Jeep into the fellowship hall while driving drunk. Court records show witnesses told the law he was sitting on the ground eating a pizza as the church went up in flames.
Butler is due back in Boyd District Court Jan. 10 for a pretrial hearing. He is charged with a second-offense DUI and is free on bond.
When the church caught fire, a neighbor called Pastor Hampton, who lives about 35 minutes away from the house of worship. Hampton said he had cameras installed in the church and was able to watch the local volunteer firefighters respond to the scene in real time.
“It was like a movie,” he said. “We watched it all as we came down to the church. When we got here, there was about 12, 15 fire trucks lined up along the road here.”
Hampton praised the firefighters, stating they did a good job and ensured the fire didn’t reach the santuary or a propane tank on the other side.
“I was afraid it’d reach that,” he said. “If it did, that would’ve been a disaster.”
Luckily, Hampton said no one was inside the church when the vehicle came crashing into the corner of the hall. He said the congregation typically has an afternoon meeting, but nothing in the evening.
Over the last few days, Hampton said the response from the community — not only in Durbin, but from across the Tri-State — has been amazing.
“There is so much willingness to help,” he said. “So many people have been calling and messaging me on Facebook asking what they can do. Our congregation is heartbroken, but they’re willing to help out any way they can.”
Added Hampton: “It’s good to see there’s still good folks out there, especially the way the world is today.”
Since the church house itself is so old, a lot of people have stories and memories of it, according to Hampton.
“One of the firefighters told me that night he was married in that church,” Hampton said. “This is a really tight-knit community and there are so many stories from over the years.”
Right now, the next move isn’t clear for the church — Hampton said he’s waiting to see how the insurance company wants to proceed. In the meantime, several pastors have already reached out to offer their church buildings for the congregation to hold their services.
“We’re going to try to get something going soon,” Hampton said. “We’re still a church, because it’s the people that make the church. This is just a building.”
The church has a GoFundMe page set up for repair costs. On it, it states “we are praying for the man (Butler) and his family. We know that God will direct us through every step of the plan.”
Those wishing to make a contribution may do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donation-for-repair-of-gods-direction-church.
