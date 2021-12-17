IRONTON For Cheyann Pemberton, December was always a happy month.
Not only is it a time to celebrate the birth of Christ, but it was also the time to celebrate the birth of her two sons — one on Dec. 9, one on Dec. 17.
“This is supposed to be the happiest time of my life,” she said. “I ask God why I deserve this hurt. What did I do for this to happen?”
That’s because on Dec. 9, 2021 — the first birthday for her youngest son — Cheyann’s father, 48-year-old Tony Pemberton was gunned down in a driveway outside of Ironton.
The suspect, 35-year-old Aaron K. Scott, turned himself in days later and is now waiting for his case to be put before a Lawrence County (Ohio) grand jury.
Pemberton said her father was a “quiet man, who kept to himself.” He worked construction and was always tinkering with things — for instance he built a go-kart for her oldest son, who just turned 7.
“He loved my son so much, he probably loved him more out of anybody in the world,” Pemberton said. “He (her son) was my dad’s best friend. He might not have been perceived as the nicest guy to everybody, but he was always good to me and my kids.”
Pemberton said her father wasn’t one “to leave the country that much” and kept a close-knit group of friends with whom he ran around. He lived a good chunk of the time with his mother, keeping her company and taking care of her, Pemberton said.
“He was the only steady parent I had in my life,” Pemberton said. “Our mother wasn’t around, so he was the one who took care of us.”
On the day of the shooting, Cheyann Pemberton said she was at Gattiland when she received the call — she rushed to the scene, then followed up with her father at St. Mary’s in Ironton, where he passed on.
She's called the shooting “senseless,” stating if Scott and her father had an altercation prior to the shooting, the younger man could’ve easily handled himself in a fistfight.
“My father was not in good health,” she said. “He had swollen legs and could barely get in and out of my car. He didn’t need to pull a gun on my dad.”
The sudden death has affected all members of the family, Pemberton said.
“We’re broken,” she said. “My oldest brother can’t hold it together, my youngest brother is taking it hard, because his wife was about to have my dad's first granddaughter. He was my maw-maw's only son, so she's now lonely.”
Pemberton continued, “My baby is taking it really hard. He's 7 years old, so he doesn't know what death is. He’ll be fine, then he’ll be angry. I don’t my child to be angry. I tell him it’s OK to be sad.”
While Pemberton said she’s tried to avoid media coverage of the homicide, she started looking at it Thursday, the day of her father’s funeral and the day Scott’s case went before a lower court for a preliminary hearing.
Upon reading comments on social media, Pemberton said she feels like she has to defend her father’s name.
“There’s people commenting this and that on there that don’t even know him,” she said. “They’re trying to paint a picture of my dad that isn’t true. It’s tough to deal with.”
Pemberton also said she believes at least one additional person needs to be charged in the case, but she hasn’t heard whether or not law enforcement is moving forward with anything. So far, that person has not been charged, The Daily Independent confirmed.
