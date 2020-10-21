ASHLAND Her own three children were the inspiration for Natasha Kinnan’s idea to have a Halloween event at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
“They’re just a hoot, and Halloween is one of their favorite holidays, and we celebrate big,” said Kinnan, who is on the museum’s advisory board. “We really make a big deal out of it and enjoy it.”
She said the pandemic restrictions this year had her worried. “I was trying to think outside the box and this idea popped into my head.”
Hence the Family Boo Bash, which will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Highlands Center.
“Everybody is under pressure, so I thought this could be a really creative, safe way to celebrate together in a socially distanced way, and it could be a good fundraiser for the museum,” Kinnan said.
But first, attendees will have their temperatures taken and will be asked three questions as part of the health-screening process. “That’s got to be the top priority,” Kinnan said.
Masks are required, except when eating.
Carol Allen, executive director of the museum, said families will be seated at tables together, maintaining their “pandemic pods.” One table can seat eight.
Entertainment, which includes Dr. Des Coveries and his animals and a magician who makes balloon animals, will visit each table.
Tyson Conrad will be the emcee.
Dinner will follow. Catering and decorations will be done by The Jockey Club, the restaurant inside Corbie department store, with the help of Clark Wiley.
A magic show and a costume contest will follow.
“The judges will be checking everyone out as they come in,” Allen said, noting many prizes will be available.
“Everybody has to wear a mask, so to make it fun, we’re going to have a Best COVID Mask category,” she said. “They can make their mask, but it has to cover the nose and mouth.”
Other categories for the costume contest include Most Original, Scariest, Cutest and Best Family Unit, for those who share a table.
Attendees will have their pictures taken at no charge and emailed to them.
Perhaps the highlight of the evening will be the Haunted Alley. Table by table, attendees will walk through the alley to see “a witch, a spooky military man, Frankenstein’s monster and a coffin full of I’m not telling you what,” Allen said. “There’s nothing to scare the little ones, just some fun things.”
At the end of the alley, children will receive a treat bag.
“We’re trying to keep their hands not touching things, so a gloved hand will give them their trick-or-treat bag,” she said.
To keep other tables occupied as families take turns at the alley, there will be games, including bingo and an origami game, and children will get to decorate small pumpkins.
“We’re tried to make it an evening of fun, but they stay at the table,” Allen said.
(606) 326-2661 |
Reservations are required for the Highlands Museum and Discover Center’s Family Boo Bash, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Highlands Center. Attendees are asked to enter from the parking building on 17th Street. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or to make reservations, call the museum at (606) 329-8888.