Steak ’n Shake will not close its doors in Ashland.
The Steak ’n Shake brand released some devastating news this week, stating 57 of the restaurants would be closing because of a decline in sales during the pandemic.
“We aren’t going anywhere,” said Doug Knipp, co-owner of the store.
The parent company, Biglari Holding Inc., has closed 51 other corporate-owned locations and six franchise-owned locations, according to today.com.
Knipp and his brother own Steak ’n Shake stores in Ashland, Huntington and Pikeville.
He said a bulk of the stores that were closing were company stores in bigger cities.
“The stores in the Tri-State are doing great,” said Knipp. “The communities have supported us well. We are alive and we aren’t going anywhere. We will be around for a long time.
“It has no effect on us at all,” Knipp added. “It affects the brand big picture, but it has no effect on us.
Knipp said they received a lot of phone calls the day the news broke, but he had reassured everyone the Ashland store would not be one of the 57 closings.
He said it seemed like they were getting calls every five minutes asking about the news.
Steak ’n Shake in Ashland is currently offering drive-thru service and car hop service during the pandemic.
“We started car-hop to try to help customers in any way to make it more convenient,” said Knipp.