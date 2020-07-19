NELSONVILLE The Wayne National Forest is releasing an assessment and supporting documents that are the first step in revising its forest plan.
Forest plan revision is a three phase process that includes assessment, plan development and implementation and monitoring.
The release marks the start of the plan development phase
The assessment is a rapid evaluation of existing information on the current and changing ecological, social, and economic conditions prevalent across the forest and the broader study area. It informs the “need to change” the current forest plan, which was released in 2006.
“I am excited to share this milestone in revising our forest plan with the public,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “I appreciate the thoughtful feedback we received on the draft assessment and the continued engagement of the public in this process. We used the input to inform the final assessment or will consider it in the next phase of revision. I encourage people to stay engaged as we begin developing a revised forest plan. Your involvement will help guide future management of your national forest.”
The assessment documents have been released on the Wayne National Forest’s plan revision webpage (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/wayne/landmanagement/planning).
Along with the assessment documents, information on species of conservation concern and the recommended wilderness process are available for public review and feedback. Information about how to provide input on these processes is also provided on the webpage.
As the Forest Service enters the next phase of plan revision, engagement opportunities will be open for any member of the public to attend. Details will be posted to the Wayne National Forest’s plan revision webpage and Facebook page @waynenationalforest.
Members of the public with questions are encouraged to contact the revision team at 740-753-0555 or wayneplanrevision@usda.gov.