CATLETTSBURG Does Boyd County have enough lights on its new Sheriff’s cruisers?
According to Boyd County Commissioner Keith Watts, it just isn’t enough.
At Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, Watts said he witnessed a near wreck when a deputy’s cruiser went through an intersection and was nearly struck by a motorist.
Watts, a volunteer firefighter, said he checked over the cruisers and didn’t believe there were enough lights on the side to qualify them for 360 degrees illumination.
So he got a quote for a light bar and running lights on the sides, which worked out to $1,500 per car — roughly $16,000 total.
Watts moved for the fiscal court to take it up to vote — whether or not there needs to be more lights.
That’s when the proposal seemed to get a little dim under scrutiny.
Commissioner Larry Brown asked whether the sheriff had been consulted on the matter. Watts replied, “I don’t care what the sheriff thinks, I don’t want to put our deputies in danger.” Watts in turn posed the question to Sgt. John Daniels.
Daniels replied, “My opinion is, we have enough lights. A light bar would blind you.”
Commissioner Randy Stapleton asked whether the lights were part of the bid for the cruisers in the first place — Watts said they were. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, who was reached after the meeting, said side lights weren’t a part of that original bid.
Brown then asked whose budget the additional lights would come from — the county or the sheriff’s? Judge-Executive Eric Chaney laid it out: There’s about $6,000 in the sheriff’s budget that could go toward new lights, and the rest would have to come out of the general fund.
Ultimately, with Watts abstaining, the fiscal court decided to table the matter until the March 9 meeting.
So, how many lights does a cruiser need?
According to Woods, who has spent 40 years in law enforcement, the question comes down to where the lights are placed. On all but a couple of the cruisers used in service at the sheriff’s department, the lights are on top of the cruiser.
“When it’s on the roof, you have the lights going 360 degrees,” Woods said. “That’s the gold standard.”
However, if it’s a “slick top roof” — meaning, the lights are on the front and rear of the cruiser so motorists don’t automatically see it’s a cop — Woods said the lights’ display is limited.
Right now, the sheriff’s department has a light across the top and small ones in each corner, Woods said.
How does Woods feel about the light situation?
“If the fiscal court wants to put the money forward for lights on the running boards, that’s fine with me,” Woods said.
(606) 326-2653 |