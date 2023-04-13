ASHLAND It was City Attorney Jim Moore’s favorite meeting Ashland City Commission meeting Thursday — the annual purchasing of chemicals for water and sewer treatment.
Slogging through tongue-twisters like “sodium hypochlorite,” “peracetic acid” and “liquid sodium permanganate,” Moore jokingly said “it wasn’t the highlight of my legal career” as the city commissioners had to help with the pronunciations.
But on a more serious note, the city commission did have to swallow the painful pill of inflation purchasing the materials necessary to keep the drinking water and the sewage clean.
All told, it was a 35% increase over last year. According to a fiscal note in the agenda, this year’s purchase will be $1.5 million, compared to last year’s cost estimate of $1.1 million.
That’s roughly on par with the 2022 purchase, which saw a $300,000 increase over the 2021 purchase.
City Manager Mike Graese said the finance department worked hard this year to make sure the funds were available to cover the rise in costs.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• Mike Maynard, director of Hillcrest Bruce Mission, delivered a quarterly report to the commission to let them know how the Community Development Block Grants issued through the city have helped folks seeking services. He said the CDBG funds last year paid for allowed the mission to hire a job placement specialist, which has led to 41 people getting employment, eight GEDs, 11 people starting college and two people graduating.
• Mayor Matt Perkins issued the a proclamation declaring April 13, 2023, “Paul G. Blazer Quick Recall Day,” in honor of Blazer’s performance at the state. He also proclaimed the week “Fair Housing Week” and “911 Telecommunicators Week.”
• Marty Gute, the longest-serving commissioner, granted “kudos” to the parks department for setting up the Easter egg hunt. He said while it took hours to get the eggs hidden, it only took 25 minutes for the kids to scoop them all up. “When I hit that air horn for them to start, they’d about tear your arm off for an Easter egg.”
• Commissioner Amanda Clark said the city got great reviews when she attended an economic development conference in Louisville. She too granted kudos, bringing the count up to four “kudos” issued in the meeting. Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs pointed out all those kudos would lead to another rendition of “jingo lingo,” a mispronunciation of the ADI pastime “Commissioner Lingo Bingo.”