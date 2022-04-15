ASHLAND Water poured over Central Avenue Thursday morning as a result of flushing the lines. A line break just before Central Avenue’s intersection with 8th Street caused the small flood.
A backhoe sat in the right lane to slow oncoming traffic and divert the vehicles around the area. The backhoe was parked in front of one of the entrances to the Ashland Town Center, the one closest to Slim Chicken’s.
Ashland Water Department and Columbia Gas were on scene to assess the problem. Reed Downs, Superintendent of Water Distribution, said only one house was out of the water. Because of the location of the break, the department was able to shut off flow from both sides.
The Ashland Fire Department was flushing the lines to check pressure and flow, which is required by law to be done yearly. The water department will flush the lines again to clean for their required yearly flushing in August.
The rising and lowering pressure will inevitably cause issues with weak spots, said Downs. This is the case of the break on Central Thursday. It was a weak spot, which Downs attributed to the fact that the “infrastructure is just old.”
The men on scene assessed the fire hydrant beside 8th Street as brown water continued creeping toward 9th Street as vehicles splashed.
(606) 326-2652 |