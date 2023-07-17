ASHLAND A late night water line rupture in the area of 17th Street and Carter was quickly fixed Monday morning.
According to water distribution superintendent Reed Downs, the midnight break on Monday essentially washed the roadway out, giving crews access to the pipe. He said crews were able to cut a section out and replace it by 2:30 a.m.
“The big problem is the clean-up,” Downs said.
The water damage caused at least one AEP pole and a gas line to destabilize, leading the city to close the street and sidewalk. As of late Monday morning, crews were filling in the hole.
City Manager Mike Graese thanked the police department, the fire department, utility crews, AEP and Columbia Gas for a quick response.