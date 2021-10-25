Court warrants, contempt of court, DUIs and violations of Kentucky emergency protective orders (EPOV) or domestic violence orders (DVO) are among the charges seen multiple times throughout bookings in local detention center bookings. Other charges include drug charges and traffic violations.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Charlene Morgan, 57, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Elisha D. Brown, 37, of Sciotoville, Ohio, was jailed Friday on two counts of failure to appear and a fugitive from another state warrant.
• James B. Ramsey, 18, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Traci R. Gentry, 51, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Arak E. Shumate, 40, of Lloyd, was jailed Saturday on second-degree burglary.
• Crystal S. Castle, 35, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer E. Shumate, 41, of Lloyd, was lodged Saturday on second-degree burglary.
• Travis J. Stephens, 39, of Grayson was jailed Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Ashley R. Meadows, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Austin H. Behrens, 31, of Flatwoods, was jailed Sunday on fourth or greater DUI, aggravated circumstances, driving DUI suspended license, leaving the scene of accident — failure to render aid and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Cory G. Mitchell, 42, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Gary B. Neff, Jr., 42, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Jesse R. Pack, 29, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Heather N. Marcum, 26, of Kenova, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle.
• Jonathon H. Garland, 35, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Sheldon E. Barker, 27, of Jackson, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Brian K. Wolford, 38, of Louisa, was booked Friday on criminal possession of a forged instrument and persistent felony offender I.
• Lonnie D. Maynard, 49, of Louisa, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, careless driving and falsely reporting an incident.
• Jessica L. Borders-Wallen, 35, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Mitchell Keeton, 25, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Wyatt Reed, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on DUI, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plates.
• Brett J. Marshall, 46, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on contempt of court.
• Tonya Collins, 32, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on four counts of failure to appear.
• Grover J. Allen, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Kelly F. Simpson, 43, of Hager Hill, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Tammie Adkins, 51, of Van Lear, was jailed Sunday on DUI-third, aggravated circumstances and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
Carter County
• Kesha Zirkle, 29, of Grayson, was jailed Friday on first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and failure to appear.
• Roger Drake, 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Daniel R. Bowling, 58, of Sandy Hook, was lodged Friday on unlisted charges.
• Brianna Littleton, 28, of Olive Hill, was jailed Saturday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear.
• Jimmy E. Littleton, 35, of Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court.
• Tabitha Shenett, 34, of Hitchins, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Jaclyn Ruth, 23, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Laken Johnson, 28, of Grayson, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
• Austin B. Kilgore, 19, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Ricky A. Rose, 45, of Olive Hill, was lodged Sunday on first-offense driving on DUI suspended license, serving a parole violation warrant, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plates.
Greenup County
• Asa A. Maybe, 50, of South Shore, was jailed Friday on a violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• William W. Gullett, 40, of Greenup was booked Friday on two bench warrants for court.