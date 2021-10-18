Failure to appear, parole or probation violations and warrants are among the common charges in weekend jail bookings. Other frequent charges include public intoxication and driving while intoxicated.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Ashley Meadows, 37, of Georgetown, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Joseph M. Martin, 39, of Greer, South Carolina, was jailed Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• William F. Fluty, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Joseph L. Hardwick, 39, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, auto, $500 or more but under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million.
• Gregory G. Hannah, 37, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on a probation violation for felony offense.
• Jason M. Moore, 40, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Melissa R. McCoy, 41, of Argillite, was booked Sunday on a parole violation warrant and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
• Roy L. Harper, Jr., 36, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on a parole violation warrant.
• William D. Whitt, 42, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts and five additional traffic violations.
Big Sandy Regional
• Sasha Sandlin, 26, of Booneville, was booked Friday on three bench warrants for court.
• Matthew W. Caudill, 40, of Denver, was jailed Friday on a failure to appear, rear license not illuminated and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
• Stephanie E. Kelly, 51, of Jeffersonville, was lodged Friday on a warrant for other police agency.
• Jimmy R. Hinkle, 30, of Dry Ridge, was booked Friday on a failure to appear and probation violation.
• Barbara Dodge, 49, of Kermit, West Virginia, was jailed Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
• Henry S. Wright, 40, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Jason T. Pack, 37, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree burglary and two counts of failure to appear.
• David M. Stambaugh, 40, of Paintsville, was jailed Saturday on two counts of public intoxication of a controlled substance and single counts of third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations.
• Ricki L. Kimbler, 33, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Matthew F. Carr, 33, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on receiving stolen property under $10,000 and a bench warrant for court.
• Kathy Endicott-Fletcher, 47, of Inez, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Sonya Fitzgerald, 32, of Louisa, was jailed Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
• William D. Howard, 49, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Jerry M. Combs, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• James A. Bowen, 50, of Inez, was jailed Sunday on leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and failure to appear.
Carter County
• Vanessa R. Gollihue, 30, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
Greenup County
• Jessica N. Groves, 31, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and a probation violation.
• James A. Burris, 40, of Garrison, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Jacob M. Tackett, 28, of South Wesbter, Ohio, was lodged Friday on first-degree assault.
• Brenna K. Adams, 42, of Richmond, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Ryan A. Bailey, 36, of South Shore, was jailed Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of public intoxication of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Justin C. Sapp, 34, of Vanceburg, was jailed Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Tyler L. Branham, 37, of Louisa, was booked Saturday as a fugitive.
• Kelli N. Jenkins, 32, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was lodged Saturday on failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Rachel A. Mills, 43, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.