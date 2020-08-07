ASHLAND A second search warrant executed in connection with a child pornography investigation has resulted in the arrest of suspect’s mother, Ashland Police announced.
Curtis A. Maynard, 40, of Ashland, was indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury on multiple counts of possession of child pornography and promoting a minor in a sexual performance.
On Tuesday, officers performed a search warrant at Maynard’s house — Maynard lived with his parents — and found evidence believed to be concealed by his mother, police said.
The following day, Margaret J. Maynard, 63, was charged with evidence tampering.
Ashland Police said the case is still under investigation and further charges may be issued.