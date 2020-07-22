ASHLAND A Grayson couple has been accused of bilking the IRS of nearly $10 million after filing a fraudulent tax return, according to a federal seizure warrant.
Federal authorities have also stated the couple seemed to be using “sovereign citizen-type arguments” in bankruptcy proceedings. The sovereign citizen movement is a group of citizens who believe federal law does not apply to them — the reasons espoused in the movement is frankly baffling at times.
Karen and Kenneth Smith of Crane Creek Road are currently fighting the warrant in U.S. District Court for $9,723,822 in connection with an IRS investigation.
The couple has not been criminally charged.
According to the warrant filed April 8, the couple submitted their 2018 taxes in January on behalf of the Karen Denise Hable Trust, claiming $10 million in income with a net operating loss of $10 million. Total tax was $276,178, the “alternative minimum tax” — essentially, no taxable income.
So the government cut the Smiths a check for $9.7 million, saving keeping the total tax for itself, the warrant states.
An IRS review revealed the filing was bogus, according to the feds.
“Based on a review of IRS records, the return is wholly fictitious,” an IRS agent wrote in the affidavit in support of the warrant.
The Karen Denise Hable Trust has fired back, claiming the warrant is improper because it was signed by a magistrate judge — an acceptable practice in federal court and many state courts. The trust has asked for the warrant to be voided.
In its response filed this week, U.S. federal prosecutors has stated evidence suppression is a rarity in cases prior to indictment. Prosecutors stated that magistrates take on all the powers and duties bestowed upon them by the district courts.
Before getting into all those arguments, prosecutors pointed out that since a trust is responding to the warrant without a lawyer, it can do it on its own.
“The trust, an artificial entity, does not explain how it can act pro se or in propria persona, designations typically reserved for individual humans,” prosecutors wrote. “Because the trust cannot act in federal court except through licensed counsel, the court should overrule the objections on this basis alone and simply end the analysis here.”
(606) 326-2653 |