GREENUP For the first time since the 1980s, Greenup County will experience a change in the county attorney’s office.
Former Assistant County Attorney Matthew Warnock will become the next attorney, knocking off Mike Wilson after Wilson served 33 years.
Warnock tallied 8,131 votes to Wilson’s 4,528, according to unofficial results counted at the Greenup County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday night — based on results from 16 polling places plus early and absentee voting.
“I’m just humbled beyond belief,” Warnock said. “The support of my friends, family and the community, it’s just humbling. I’m just excited to get to work and do some of the things I ran my campaign on, like accessibility and accountability.”
Warnock celebrated with friends and family at the Greenup County Lions Club building in the downtown area on Tuesday.
“It really hasn’t sunk in,” Warnock said.
Although the political race was rather contentious, Wilson congratulated his opponent and said he thinks he’ll make a very good county attorney.
“I’ll help him with anything in transition,” Wilson said. “We attorneys, we’re pretty good about fighting each other in the courtroom and then going outside and dropping it.”
Wilson said he loved every minute of his 33 years in office.
“I raised a family with the aid of this great job,” he said.
Warnock, 46, said earlier this fall that he is “super excited” and “I think I can really make a difference.”
(606) 326-2664 |