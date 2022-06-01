SOUTH SHORE Robert Ward was selected to the position of Assistant Principal at McKell Middle School.
The school's Site Based Decision Making Council selected Ward to replace Chris Ailster, who was recently named Principal of the school.
Ward's education includes a Bachelor's degree in Middle School Education from Morehead State University, a Master's Rank 2 in Instructional Technology with the teacher leader endorsement and a Master's Rank 1 in Administration from Georgetown College.
Ward has worked as the Academic Team Coach and Basketball Coach at McKell Middle. He also served as Kentucky Youth Assembly Advisor and Beta Club Advisor.
"Mr. Ward has proven himself as an exemplary teacher," said Traysea Moresea, Superintendent of Greenup County Schools. "He will work well with Mr. Ailster to serve MMS students, staff and the community. I am excited to welcome Mr. Ward to the administrative team."