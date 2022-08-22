ASHLAND A Flemingsburg woman indicted by federal authorities in May was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center over the weekend.
Mary M. Buckler, 42, was booked Saturday in connection with a federal drug trafficking case.
According to her indictment, Buckler distributed meth in Morgan County in August and September 2020, including on the grounds of the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Buckler was also carrying a .38 special despite being a convicted felon, court records show.
A grand jury charged her on May 5 with two counts of distribution of meth, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of unauthorized commerce on federal lands.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years apiece on the meth charges, up to 10 years for the gun charge and six months in jail for the commerce charge.
