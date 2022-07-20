Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy ahead of a new school year this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide, according to a news release.
Walmart Wellness Day will help families know their numbers and then seek care to improve healthy lifestyles.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies — including Ashland, Cannonsburg and South Point — across the country will participate in Walmart Wellness Day.
Some stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access resources.
“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions. The back-to-school season is a busy one, and these are ways we hope to provide some easy, convenient options for our customers. Health care delivery is something we’re always innovating through not just our pharmacies but also through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers. Our goal is to offer care for our customers when and where they need it.”
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers.
Visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub for more information.