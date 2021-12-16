CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued a mess of indictments over the last two weeks, as 2021 comes to a close.
Among the indicted was a trio of suspected shoplifters Boyd County deputies had to corral in late November, after they stole $1,600 worth of merchandise ranging from push-up bras to pepperoni, according to authorities.
Matthew Ian Roberts, 24, of Russell, Troy Stephens, 27, of Argillite, and Sabrina Leigh Reynolds, 26, of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants in the case, each charged with one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of public intoxication.
Roberts was also indicted on counts of first-degree fleeing on foot and resisting arrest, while Stephens was indicted on one count of second-degree fleeing on foot. Reynolds was indicted on one additional count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
She also faces a separate unrelated indictment charging her with second-degree escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, records show. According to the indictment, she tampered with her pretrial release monitor and ran from house arrest.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation of charges and should not be perceived as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Billy R. Eldridge, 44, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Isaac A. McKenzie, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of dirving on a suspended license due to DUI (first offense) and one count of fourth-offense or greater DUI. McKenzie was also indicted in a seperate case on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Ryan J. Crisp, 30, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one a sole count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Jasmine D. Hale, 19, of Louisa, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft.
• Jonathan Enyart, 32, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of auto-theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value.
• Louisa A. Loughner, 51, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of a schedule I narcotic and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Brandy G. Owens, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Jonathon Stafford, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree strangulation.
• Vivian Fitzwater, 65, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of shoplifting and one count of third-degree burglary.
• Joseph A. Atkins, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Jennifer Childers, 43, and Brian Wilson, 41, both of Morehead were indicted as co-defendants on one count of third-degree burglary. Additionally, Wilson was indicted on three traffic violations.
• Charles A. Spence, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Joshua Rice, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.
