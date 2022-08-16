ASHLAND A Pikeville man pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug charges stemming from a March 18 run-in at the Cannonsburg Walmart.
Thomas J. Bentley, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Cannonsburg Walmart for a trespassing call when they found Bentley high on something inside a 2006 Mercedes, according to court records.
Deputies arrested Bentley after finding he had an open warrant down in Floyd County, records show.
Upon search of the car, deputies turned up drugs and a loaded revolver within reach of the driver, according to court records.
His plea agreement states Bentley begged his friends to get the car out of the impound lot. Before that could happen, law enforcement got a search warrant and found 53 grams of heroin/fentanyl mix inside a previously unsearched compartment, records show.
When Bentley is sentenced on Dec. 12, he faces up to 40 years in prison on the fentanyl conviction and up to 10 years in prison on the gun conviction.