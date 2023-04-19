WURTLAND Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will once again partner with Wurtland Middle School to host a wall build day on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the school’s campus at 700 Center Street in Wurtland.
During the wall build, students from the school’s two shop classes will help assemble the wall framework of a future Habitat home. Students will also be encouraged to write messages on the boards to the future Habitat homebuyer.
Once the wall frames have been built, the students will raise the walls and showcase their work in a unique fashion. School buses will be stationed in front of the walls and will drive away to reveal the finished structure at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The walls will be transported to the Habitat construction warehouse to await groundbreaking on a future Habitat home in Ashland. Financial support for this project is provided by Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. 21st Century Endowment Grant.
“We are so incredibly excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity,” said Melissa Bowling, Assistant Principal of Wurtland Middle School. “Our students have been learning applicable skills. This partnership will allow them to learn about one of life’s greater purposes — service to others.”
For more information about the wall build, contact David L. Michael at (304) 523-4822 or Melissa Bowling at (606) 836-1023.