Pathways had a Walk For Hope on Thursday evening at Central Park in Ashland to recognize World Suicide Prevention Day. The theme of this year’s event was “Speak Up, Reach Out.”
Research has shown that people who are having thoughts of suicide feel relief when someone asks after them in a caring way, according to a news release from Pathways.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-34 in Kentucky, according to Pathways.
Pathways’ 24/7 help line features specially trained staff. Call 1-800-562-8909 or (606) 324-1141.