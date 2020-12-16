Roger Vaughn, who currently lives in South Point but grew up in Boyd County, said he fell into a pattern many in this area follow. That pattern, especially among men, is the tendency to gain weight after a certain age with no appreciable change in diet.
Vaughn, now 54 years old, said he never had a weight problem as a younger man. He had always had a fairly active lifestyle and had worked for decades in the telephone industry, routinely burning off calories climbing telephone poles and running cable. An accident late in his career left him unable to continue to perform his duties. It was at this point that weight began to become a problem.
“I remember years ago talking to an older man I had worked with and told him that my doctor had said my cholesterol was going up,” Vaughn said. “He just laughed and told me they had a pill for that. And all I had to do was take the pill and I could still eat whatever and how much I wanted. I just laughed it off at the time, but it came back to me later.”
Vaughn said that his health and the amount of medicine he was required to take kept getting worse over the years. He said that he sporadically tried healthier eating habits, but for the most part typically ate the types and amounts of food he had always eaten. After his accident, exercise was no longer an option, so he said his weight continued to increase and most of that weight was put on as fat. His A1C level grew higher, and the medications increased. His doctors recommended losing weight, but he confessed to not knowing how to go about it.
It was the onset of the COVID pandemic that really gave him a wake-up call, Vaughn said.
“My A1C was 10.9,” he said. “I was already on Metformin, and they added another medicine.”
It was at that point that Vaughn remembered the conversation about the pill and realized that a lot of people thought that way. He also realized that he had fallen into that view as well.
“I was one of those people; I just took my medicine and went on living life how I wanted to live it,” he said. “But all the time I was making things worse.
“I lost my mom when she was at a very young age, and my father as well at a young age to these very same conditions,” he added. “And as I slowly started to reach that age myself, I began to wonder if maybe — just maybe –— I have time to change this. But it isn’t something you can just think about changing. You have to change it or die wishing you had changed it.”
Vaughn said many people look at change as an overwhelming investment of time and energy, so they choose not to change. But the time will pass anyway, and then the regret of not having made the change kicks in.
“That is what my focus became,” Vaughn said. “I didn’t want to be looking at this a year from now wishing I had done something. And COVID played its part as well. When it first broke out and so many people were dying, one of the main concerns was for unhealthy people. I realized we were the ones. The ones with underlying issues were dying. At 54 being a diabetic with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and being overweight, I would be a good candidate to die if I had gotten COVID. And I wanted to improve my overall health, but I also wanted to reduce my chances of dying if I did contract COVID.”
Vaughn was determined to lower his numbers.
“There is no way you would know when you might get COVID, so I decided that it was time to hit my diet hard and fast,” Vaughn said. It became something of a race against time for him because his odds were higher of being exposed to COVID. Vaughn was for the most part staying at home, but his girlfriend is a nurse whose exposure risk is high.
The first step, he decided, was to learn about healthy foods with better caloric makeup; and he started to pay attention to supplements and foods that would benefit his “gut health” such as yogurt and fermented foods such as pickles. The balance of his diet is rounded out with chicken and fish, foods that have proven health benefits, and rice, which is a good source of positive carbohydrates. Combined with his research into healthier foods, Vaughn also mentioned a somewhat off-hand factor in his choices.
Vaughn, like many during the pandemic, had increased his video streaming, and had begun to stream many of the programs produced in Korea.
“One thing I noticed as I was watching these programs was that there were very few overweight people in Asia,” Vaughn said. This led him to research an Asian type of diet and helped him base his diet around those types of foods. The results of his research and diet changes have proven quite positive for Vaughn. Since May he has managed to lose 50 pounds in spite of being unable to exercise.
Vaughn said the drastic decrease in calories isn’t something that he misses because the types of food he is eating are more balanced and leave him feeling full longer. On a 1,200-calorie diet, for instance, he is able to have combinations of chicken and rice, tuna and rice, and even eggs and rice. This is supplemented with dietary fiber, multivitamins and vitamins.
“My calorie intake before I started this was probably between 3 and 4K,” Vaughn said. “And I weighed 309 pounds.”
“It is different for everyone,” Vaughn said. “But I look at it differently because I am not on a weight-loss diet. I am on a health-food diet.”
The benefits of the changes are obvious beyond the reduction in the numbers reflected on the scale. After following his new eating pattern, he has also managed to lower his A1C and blood pressure, and his doctors have taken him off of some of the medications they were previously increasing.
“I don’t really know if my clothes fit much differently because I haven’t been out much,” he joked. “But if I drop something on the floor, it is a lot easier to bend over and pick it up.”
Vaughn said he is maintaining his healthy eating, with a goal in sight of dropping to about 200 pounds.
“It is a slow process, but it definitely works,” he said.