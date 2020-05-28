ASHLAND A West Virginia man is in custody after police said she was driving a car intoxicated with drugs in it.
Leslie Bryan, 48, of Huntington, was booked Monday at the Boyd County Detention Center on first-degree trafficking in heroin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-offense DUI, improper passing and first-degree trafficking of cocaine.
He is currently being held at the county jail on a $20,000 bond.
At 10:30 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a 2004 Nissan Titan carrying lumber driving recklessly in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue, according to court records. Officers caught up with the truck at 13th Street and Ramey, but the driver did not stop until reaching the 2100 block of Monroe Street, according to police.
Upon stopping, Bryan tried to switch seats with a passenger, police said.
After failing a field sobriety test, Bryan was taken into custody, police said. A search turned up the illegal contraband, court records show.
