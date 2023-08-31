HUNTINGTON Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949 President Ron Wroblewski presented a $1,000 college scholarship to Whitney Finster.
Gordon Bloss, a scholarship committee member, assisted in the presentation.
Finster graduated from Ashland Blazer High School — Summa Cum Laude. She lives in Ashland.
Her plans are to attend Marshall University and study civil engineering.
She is the daughter of Shane and Erica Finster of Ashland.
Founded in 1978, Vietnam Veterans of America is a national Vietnam veterans’ organization congressionally chartered and exclusively dedicated to Vietnam-era veterans and their families. VVA is organized as a not-for-profit corporation.
If you are a Vietnam Era Veteran and would like to join Tri-State Chapter 949, contact them at www.vva949.org or at (740) 446-1795.