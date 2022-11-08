Voters looked to be chomping at the bit to hit the polls on Tuesday in northeastern Kentucky.
Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties featured high turnout on Election Day.
Boyd County
Sitting Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said the turnout in Boyd County was large this mid-term.
“We had ample amounts of poll works and people turned out in droves to have their voice heard,” he said.
At about 10 after 10 a.m., a queue formed out the door at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center of citizens ready to cast their votes.
In the bright and sunny, yet brisk November weather, a young woman corralled her three children to join the line — she was there “to make a difference,” she said.
On the bank of Ky. 180, within view of the polling station, signs for county clerk hopeful D.J. Rymer, U.S. Senate challenger Charles Booker and both candidates vying for Boyd County attorney hugged the shoulder.
As the cars and trucks trickled in — momentarily blocking one of the main corridors into rural south Boyd, a woman walking out of the station said she voted out of her duty as an American citizen.
A few miles down the road, at the Midland Branch of the Boyd County Library on U.S. 60, voters piled up from the door into the parking lot awaiting their chance to determine the next four years in county politics.
A poll worker on scene asking for folks to have their IDs ready said lines were already formed about 10 minutes prior to the polls opening at 6 a.m.
While she worked the high-turnout 2020 election, the poll worker said this midterm — historically lower compared to presidential elections — was the biggest crowd she’d ever seen.
One gentleman at the end of the line said he was there because he was tired of “all the liberalism” in modern politics and he had concerns about the economy. Another man, much younger, said he was worried about the economy and “all these people jumping the fence into our country.”
Of course, others said they were there for their civic duty.
Even away from the polls, the lines were the topic of conversation — a clerk at a local sporting store said the owner was out voting when a customer would ask for him.
“It’s going to take a while, those lines are long this year,” she said.
Just down the block from Westwood’s polling station at Fairview Baptist, Justice of the Peace candidate Suzanne Griffith was holding up signs for Rymer.
“When I like somebody, I go all in for them,” Griffith said.
While the polling station wasn’t as busy as others, there were still 500 ballots cast by 11 a.m. — roughly 100 ballots an hour. The line there extended to the vestibule of the church, but not quite out the door.
One woman exiting the church said she’s never missed an election and she was out for her civic duty. A young man said he had only voted twice prior to this election, so he felt compelled to come out and vote again.
“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” he said. “At least that’s what I always was taught.”
Another woman following him inside was more pragmatic about why she came out — she was there to vote on Amendment 2, which would effectively outlaw abortion in Kentucky.
Over at the Ashland Fire Central Station, crowds were pretty steady, according to a poll worker. While it had ebbed and flowed throughout the day — with points being packed — she said the turnout had been on par with the prior four elections she had worked.
Carter County
A steady stream of citizens revolved in and out of Tygart Creek Elementary School on Tuesday to make their voice count.
The elementary school sits on the outskirts of Olive Hill alongside U.S. 60 and welcomed several around lunchtime to the gymnasium turned polling station.
Many of those entering and exiting the school said it was merely an opportunity to exercise their civil right and duty.
One young female said she was looking forward to selecting the Republican candidate in the race for Judge-Executive, saying she was pleased with Brandon Burton’s performance as a magistrate and trusted him to fulfill his duties if elected as Judge-Executive.
Poll workers at Tygart Creek said they’ve seen a pretty good turn out for a midterm election, seeing both rookie and seasoned voters casting votes.
“I’m here because my dad is on the ballet,” said one lady, echoing a handful of citizens who came out to support family members’ political futures.
Traveling east from Tygart Creek on U.S. 60, West Carter Middle School sits atop a hilltop that overlooks Olive Hill.
The polling location serves precincts with a large population of voters on the western end of Carter County.
Check-in lines at tables designated to specific precincts were each as long as the self-checkout line at Cannonsburg Walmart in the middle school gym.
As one lady left with her “I Voted” sticker adhered to her shirt said proudly, “If you don’t use it, you lose it,” in regard to having the opportunity to vote as a U.S. citizen.
One of the female poll workers said West Middle was experiencing a large turnout of voters, both young and old, just the same as the elementary school across town.
Taking a trip East up I-64, East Carter Middle School was packed around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Before entering the gymnasium, one elderly man said he was particularly jazzed about voting for amendment 2 on the ballot.
The man specifically said he was interested in the Senators race, saying he was looking forward to voting for anyone who wasn’t Rand Paul. “Put that one in the paper,” he said with a laugh.
Similar to the woman in Olive Hill who was submitting a ballot in favor of her father, a man told The Daily Independent he was there to not only complete his civic duty, but to vote for his very own nephew.
Greenup County
One longtime poll worker dealt with an American flag that kept toppling over, so she brought out some painter’s tape for a solution that would hopefully last the final six hours at Greenup County High School.
She enjoyed the bit of fresh air after a fast-paced first half of the day.
“I believe this is the busiest I’ve ever seen it, maybe since I was at Russell High School for (the 2016 presidential election),” she said.
A total of 16 polling places featured a steady flow of voters, by all accounts, throughout the day.
Just after noon at Russell High School, voters lined out the door as Judge-Executive hopeful Tom Clay — complete with his minivan-and-canoe set-up — waved to folks as they entered the parking lot. As long as electioneering didn’t occur within 100 feet of the polling places, that was permitted.
Wurtland Fire wasn’t packed but, even though at least one voter complained to The Daily Independent about a portion of the parking lot being roped off early Tuesday, the lot’s spaces were all accessible as of 12:30 p.m.
At the old Raceland High School gymnasium, everybody who came out remarked about how busy it was — one person said it was “busier than usual,” especially for a non-presidential election. They stopped short of complaining, though, as they seemed pleased to exercise their right.
“I’ve voted since the first day I was allowed,” one woman said. “That’s been 60 years.”
She was not satisfied with how both Amendment 1, which pertained to state government special sessions, and Amendment 2, which pertained to abortion, were written in a convoluted manner.
“I hate the way they write the amendments,” she said. “I read it at home four or five times. I had to go through and mark key words. … That could’ve been much simpler.”
She said she wished to see more names for certain positions next time.
“There’s quite a few where there’s not a choice; you got one person and, whether you mark the box or not, they’re going to be it,” she said.
Another Greenup County woman said there wasn’t any particular position that piqued her interest most, but she was far from a straight-ticket voter.
“I’m for either one,” she said of party affiliation. “Whoever I feel is the correct person for the job is the person I chose to vote for.”