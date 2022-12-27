FRANKFORT Voter registration in Kentucky has continued to grow even following the November election, said Secretary of State Michael Adams, who added the deadline to switch parties for the May 2023 primary is rapidly approaching.
During the month of November, Kentucky saw 11,078 new voters register, for a net gain of 4,004. Meanwhile, 7,074 voters were removed from the rolls: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 25 who voluntarily de-registered.
These totals include 580 registrations and 10 removals begun, but not effectuated, between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, when by statute the voter rolls were closed.
“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” Adams said. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”
Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters, or 0.28%. Democratic registrants currently make up 44.6% of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters, or 0.24%.
Voters who are registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9% of the electorate in Kentucky, with 356,983 voters. “Other” registration increased by 3,338 voters, or 0.94%.
Adams reminds Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31, 2022, in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023, primary in the party of their choice.
By law, a voter who is registered as a Democrat or Independent after Dec. 31, will not be able to vote in May’s Republican primary, and a voter who is registered as a Republican or Independent after Dec. 31, will not be able to vote in May’s Democratic primary. This rule does not apply to voters who are newly registered after the first of the year. The new voters will select their party during the registration process.
The May primary will decide each party’s nominee for the constitutional officers in Kentucky. They include Governor, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, Treasurer and Agriculture Commissioner. The Lt. Governor candidate will be chosen after the primary, by the winning gubernatorial nominee.