ASHLAND The annual Repair Affair needs volunteers to tackle 50 projects across the city on May 20.
The Repair Affair is a one-day event where volunteers repair porches, wheelchair ramps, handrails, decks and perform yard work on the homes of low-income senior citizens.
D.J. Rymer, who helps coordinate the day with the City of Ashland, said only four out of the 50 projects have been selected by volunteers. He said more volunteers need to come forward prior to May 12 for materials to be ordered for the projects.
Rymer said the Repair Affair is “a good way to give back to the community,” stating civic organizations and church groups have historically used it was a way to volunteer in the community.
While some projects may required some construction skills, Rymer said the Repair Affair will take on anyone willing to work.
“We do need people with some contracting background, but we welcome anyone of all different skill levels,” Rymer said.
On average, around 150 to 200 people volunteer for Repair Affair each year, according to Rymer. Right now, the event is in crunch time to find volunteers, he said.
Those wishing to volunteer can contact Rymer by calling the Community and Economic Development Department at (606) 385-3317 or by emailing to CED208@ashlandky.gov.
The Repair Affair starts on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park.