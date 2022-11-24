ASHLAND As a long line of vehicles awaiting to-go meals dwindled — at least for a few moments — the work in the kitchen didn’t slow down a bit.
It was 11:24 a.m., and annual Elks Thanksgiving Dinner organizer Mark Ison was beginning to sweat — not just because of the hard work he and 75 volunteers had been putting in for a few hours; concern quickly grew that the food supply was running out.
“I hope people don’t get mad if we run out!” Ison said.
“This might be a record crowd,” another volunteer said.
But Ison, the abundance of helpers, those enjoying dine-in (starting at 11 a.m.) and drivers rolling through picking up to-go orders were all smiles.
Assistant Boyd County Attorney Pat Hedrick was part of the mashed potatoes assembly line.
“It’s good to give back to the community,” said Hedrick, who had been there since 7:30 a.m. “It’s great for the community, especially with high inflation and tough times.”
Hedrick is like many of the others who provided helping hands. They are familiar faces every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Perhaps the most familiar face belongs to George Stout. The 93-year-old has been involved in all 31 Elks Thanksgiving Dinners. Before that, he said, The Elks delivered food baskets.
Ison said the meals were comprised of $4,600 worth of donated food — including 48 25-pound turkeys. Dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls rounded out the meal.
As for the huge turnout, Ison chalked it up to people being “sick and tired of this COVID stuff.”
Ison is always grateful for the volunteers.
“I just thank everybody for taking time away from their families to come here and help out other people,” Ison said. “If we didn’t have these volunteers, this thing wouldn’t work.”
In total, The Elks dished out more than 2,000 meals on Thursday.
