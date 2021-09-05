ASHLAND Armco and AK Steel are gone, but the blood drive Armco Steel founded decades ago is doing fine and still supplying life-saving blood to those in need. On the first Friday of every month, you won’t have any trouble finding four very diligent area senior citizens.
Eula Hayes, Thursa Keathley, Vivian Malloy and Bertha Warnock for decades have spent that day at Ashland Central Fire Station on Carter Avenue, working at the monthly American Red Cross blood drive. The quartet of volunteers have put in countless hours of work over the years and wouldn’t have it any other way.
The blood drives don’t start until 9 a.m. but Hayes arrives early to start setting up tables around 8:30, while the others are out picking up goodies around town for the blood donors, and other chores. The blood drive chairman, Hayes said they usually are at the fire station for seven hours, until 3:30.
“Because we love it. We just love to do it. We like the people,” said Bertha Warnock.
“Thirty-five, anyway,” she responded, when asked how many years she’s been doing this. But who’s counting when you’re having fun with a great cause? “Seventy-two years this coming November that we’ve been in the bloodmobile here in Ashland,” Warnock said of the blood drive’s history.
“We like to visit with the people. Most of them like coming back because we serve good food to them. Oh yes, we have pizza, we have soup, we have chili, we have beef barbecue or pulled pork, we serve every month,” Keathley said. “I go around to different restaurants or call people, and sometimes they donate.”
This past Friday, though, there was no food donated from restaurants.
“Well today, we raised money. I usually go around to different companies, or stores, and they’ll donate. Today we bought pizzas through money that we had raised, or was given to us,” Hayes said. Best of all, the food is free to people who donate blood.
The foursome is like a well-oiled machine that even Coach John Calipari would admire.
“Bertha will pick up the drinks and the food, and she brings that. Vivian takes care of the door, and she’s kind of like the receptionist coming in. We have to separate ’em (blood donors in line and tables) 5 feet apart, and we have to wipe everything down with alcohol. When they (blood donors) leave, we have to wipe the whole table, chairs, everything,” Hayes said.
Malloy has been a blood drive volunteer since 1991.
“I left the railroad in ’89 after 40 years and then I started volunteering,” she said.
Malloy laughs and says, “That makes me feel old,” when people are surprised at her many years of service with the railroad, and the 30 years with the blood drive. Malloy said she also enjoys going to the C&O retirees breakfast once a month, and Ashland Senior Center. She happily brought up a recent visit by a reporter and photographer from The Daily Independent to the senior center to work on an article.
“Just like this virus there were months where we had to stop. But now we’re fortunate enough we can get back in the fire station. We have to wear masks,” Hayes said.
“I’ve been blood chairman for Armco Steel Corporation, AK Steel they call it, since about ’73,” Hayes said. “Gene Gross started it somewhere around ’47, ’48. I worked at Armco 41 years. I worked with him until he passed away. And I’ve been chairman since then. He was the plant manager at Armco.”
Hayes said the blood drive is called the Boyd County Community Blood Drive now.
“They kind of renamed it in a way,” Hayes said. “Our (Armco) credit union started it. You know, you’re familiar with Members Choice Union, I’m sure. What it was, they run a contest there and changed the name, and they renamed it Members Choice. The insignia there is still that Armco insignia.”
Hayes said he is 87, and that he is the youngest of the incredible foursome.
“I still give blood regularly. I’ve given 314 pints myself,” said Hayes. “I’m fortunate because at my age, usually medicine and different things, you can’t give blood, but the good Lord’s been good to me. They tell me I’m the lead blood donor. I’m working on 40 gallons.”
About this time next year Hayes hopes to reach the 40-gallon threshold. “You can’t give blood but every other month. If I don’t get turned down anymore, I lack six units.”
To donate blood or platelets in Kentucky, you must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 16 years old. There is no upper age limit. Parental consent is required for blood donation by those that are under age 17. People under 17 are not eligible to donate platelets.