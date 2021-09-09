ASHLAND The local Christian Rock band Crossover will be presenting “Voices for Vets” at Broadway Square Friday evening.
The event will include live music and a food truck, Reina C's. The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Sep 1, 1933 - Sep 6, 2021 Charles Douglas (Doug) McGinnis. well known "river man" passed away peacefully at his home in Destin, Florida. Doug was originally from Portsmouth, Ohio, where he was born on September l, 1933, a son of the late Arden Mac and Vivian Withrow McGinnis. He graduated fr…
