IRONTON A crowd gathered at a local playground on 9th Street in Ironton on Monday to raise their voices against social injustice and to honor the memories of those who have paid the ultimate price for it.
The crowd of about 250 represented different races and economic backgrounds as well as ages ranging from small children to elderly. Many held up signs for the Black Lives Matter movement, and in some instances those signs were held by both black and white hands together.
Nearly every speaker expressed his or her love of their community and of the resilience which they say has kept Ironton strong through all of its problems over the years.
One speaker, local musician Cameron Miller, said before the march that he hoped the gathering would help to raise awareness about Guy Thomas, an Ironton resident who was killed in 2008. Investigators, at the time, said Thomas had been dragged 10 blocks under a police cruiser when he was found dead. The officer involved resigned, but the county grand jury indicted no one in the case.
“We want to raise awareness of the things that are going on and to give people a change to voice their grievances and to show solidarity,” Miller said. “We need to remember Guy Thomas, and to see what we can do to prevent something like that from ever happening again. “
Members of the Thomas family, including Guy Thomas’ nephew Juan Thomas, were present at the march meant to honor both his uncle and George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minnesota recently.
“I am here in memory of my uncle,” Thomas said. “I’m here because I felt a huge injustice was done. I feel that things were overlooked and that there is that thin blue line, and that’s what a lot of people are speaking out against.”
Thomas said that he feels it is the time to not only look at ourselves as individuals, but also to look at who is policing society, with regards to the individuals who are hired to do that job.
“The thing is, be it from negligence, malice or whatever reason, the situation isn’t acceptable. And the man responsible went on to become chief of police in Fort Williams, Ohio,” Juan Thomas said.
Thomas said he feels there can be a change for the better on the horizon, and that the impact to public awareness is felt not only from local protests, but from protests nationwide.
“In my lifetime I have never seen a time when everyone is out in all cities across the country,” Thomas said. “And everyone is speaking out for the same thing. We all want equality, and we all want justice. I believe this has been an eye-opener. And in this case social media has helped to spread the message. It is a powerful tool we should take advantage of to spread a message, and not to tear each other apart.”
Miller also spoke at the gathering and began by saying it was a wonderful thing to see so many people of all skin tones and ethnicities in attendance. Miller spoke about the necessity of integrity and questioned the integrity of the officers involved in the death of Floyd.
Integrity, Miller said, was doing the right thing when no one is around the same as you would when everyone is watching.
“People ask me what I can do to help,” Miller said. “And I ask them if whenever someone is saying something wrong or doing something wrong, are you going to stand up and help your brothers?”
Several other members of the close-knit community, including leaders, spoke either at the beginning of the event or at its conclusion at the police department after a communal march through Ironton.
Protesters laid down in the city building parking lot in recognition and quiet outrage for the nearly nine minutes a Minnesota police officer knelt on the neck of Floyd.
Grievances were aired, and calls for justice were made, but through the entire protest there was a thread of connection to the community, the solidarity of which Miller spoke.
“This has brought the community from all walks of life together, including the city leaders,” Miller said. “And for the future, I can only see good coming from that.”