ASHLAND Horror writer Todd Keisling will be at Conquest Books to sign books at 3 p.m. Aug. 10.
Keisling’s books include “Scanlines,” “The Final Reconciliation,” “The Monochrome Trilogy” and “Devil’s Creek,” a 2020 Bram Stoker Award finalist for Superior Achievement in a Novel.
A pair of his earlier works received the University of Kentucky’s “Oswald Research & Creativity Prize for Creative Writing (2002 and 2005)” and his second novel, “The Liminal Man,” was an Indie Book Award finalist in Horror & Suspense (2013).
An active member of the Horror Writers Association, the Kentucky native is a former editor for The Self-Publishing Review, hosted Crystal Lake Publishing’s Beneath the Lake interview series, and co-hosted the popular live YouTube series “Awkward Conversations with Geeky Writers” alongside Mercedes M. Yardley, Anthony J. Rapino, Nikki Nelson-Hicks, Eryk Pruitt and Amelia Bennett.
The store is at 2824 Holt St.