ASHLAND Kentucky has awarded Visit Ashland $121,744 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to advertise the city and promote its attractions, according to a press release.
“This is what it means to be part of Team Kentucky!” said Brandy Clark, Visit Ashland’s executive director. “We are beyond excited to receive this funding from the state of Kentucky, which will allow us to showcase all that Ashland has to offer as a destination. From our walkable downtown with delicious local dining options and unique shopping experiences, our beautiful outdoor spaces at Central Park and the Port of Ashland, to our cultural experiences in Art Alley, The Highlands Museum, and The Paramount Arts Center, Ashland is the perfect place to unlock your creative potential. We are excited to share all that Ashland has to offer with everyone from near and far.”
According to the release, the funding will be used to create and distribute a multimedia campaign and to host events and activities that will help attract visitors to Ashland.
Visit Ashland is the official tourism organization for the city, working to promote Ashland as a top destination for tourists and to support the local economy through tourism, stated the release.
Visit visitashland.com for more information about Visit Ashland and the city’s attractions.