ASHLAND Visit AKY announced “Broadway Nights,” a free summer concert series featuring a slew of artists, food trucks and festivities at Broadway Square.
The series will occur on the fourth Friday of every month — May through August. A final show will be in October.
Scott T. Smith and Jim Polak will provide entertainment on May 26. Rock band Robot Charlie will be featured on June 23. Of the Dell will perform on July 28. Laid Back Country Picker will be in Ashland on Aug. 25. Charlie Brown Superstar will close out the 2023 series on Oct. 27.
Local food trucks will be on hand at each event.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting ‘Broadway Nights’ this summer,” said Brandy Clark, Executive Director of Visit AKY. “Our goal is to provide a fun and memorable experience for everyone who attends, and we believe this incredible lineup of talent, combined with great food, drinks and the fun atmosphere of being downtown will do just that.”
Visit visitaky.com/calendar for more information about other upcoming events.