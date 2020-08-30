Everything begins with an idea, but the road between an idea and a finished product you can share with others is filled with twists and turns, and often detours before reaching the ultimate destination. No one knows this better than Scott Wiper.
Wiper wears many hats such as writer, director and producer of independent films. Among his credits are “The Condemned” and “A Better Way to Die,” and most recently “The Big Ugly,” filmed in Olive Hill.
Wiper said bringing together all of the diverse components and all of the people with the right skill sets to fan the embers of an idea into a full-blown flame is something of an odyssey.
“It’s like making wine or whiskey,” Wiper said. “It takes time. And everything has to be done a certain way.”
Long before “The Big Ugly” began filming in 2018, Wiper began the long process of writing, and then refining, the script. People might think that once a script is written, then all other components of a movie have to adhere to a rigid and inflexible document, Wiper said. But in reality, the script itself is far more fluid and might need to be adjusted around a host of things from actors’ schedules, to filming locations and other logistical and creative requirements.
“A lot of people can lose heart at that point,” Wiper said. “When you get the rewrite No. 11 or 12, it can be daunting. But you have to believe in the project enough to get through it.”
One thing Wiper says helps him to hold the course through a project has little to do with actors or cameras. At the onset, once the location is determined, Wiper immerses himself in the setting. One project was intended to take place in Puerto Rico, so he spent weeks in Puerto Rico soaking up the cluture and local flavors and idioms. If the backdrop of the story is in a large city, then he chooses a city to “scout” background. The same was true, he said, with “The Big Ugly.” Wiper lives in Ohio, and decided to take an extended trip along the backroads.
“We filmed ‘The Big Ugly’ in 2018, and long before that I just got in the car and started driving,” Wiper said. “It was late 2016 or early 2017, and it was just me, driving the roads and stopping to eat at the small diners alone. It gave me a good opportunity to listen to how local people actually spoke to one another, and how they acted on a daily basis. It gave me a lot of insight.
“And I think that makes a movie more genuine,” he said. “Coming down to Morehead and Olive Hill was a huge benefit. Getting to know an area and the people in it makes every sentence you write honest. Sure, you can just put something together without doing that, but the end result has no soul.”
Local flavor wasn’t Wiper’s only motivation, however, because a man who personally takes on so many of the jobs in making a movie is always looking for the next solution or staying ahead of the next hurdle or roadblock to the process. One major condition needed to be met, he said; he needed to find someplace with an airstrip where a BD 700 airplane could be landed. The plane figures into and supports both the underlying illegal activities which fuel the movie, as well as denoted the level of money one central character controls. That part of the script couldn’t be changed, Wiper said, and would have been an unfortunate dealbreaker for the Olive Hill/Morehead location.
But after speaking to people in local government and business, an airstrip was found to land Harris’ (Malcolm McDowell’s character) plane for the meeting between him and Ron Pearlman’s character, Preston. The plane (which Wiper said became something of a character itself) also delivered Harris’ enforcer Neelyn (Vinnie Jones). Jones’ internal monologue, which sets a tone for future events in the film, is also delivered while the character looks out of the airplane window. The plane also figures prominently at the film’s conclusion, so the importance of just the right type of airstrip was a crucial component, Wiper said.
Every project is unique with certain unique challenges, but in all projects Wiper said it comes down to two things: details and a lot of hard work.
One of the details Wiper said was important was the type of weapon each character would use.
“There are a lot of guns in this movie,” Wiper said. “But a gun isn’t just a gun. People who own guns and use guns personalize them. That’s why a lot of thought had to go into what type of gun Harris would use as opposed to Preston.”
Ultimately, Wiper decided that his personality insisted that Preston would carry a large Magnum, while Harris would opt for a more low-key though still-devastating Walther.
And then, of course, there was the filming itself.
“The temptation is to cut, cut, cut to make a film fit a certain time frame,” Wiper said. “You start out filming about three and a half hours, but end up with about one and a half. But you can’t just cut a scene. And you can’t not film it. Sometimes, you film a scene that won’t make the ‘final cut’ simply because it gets the actors into the frame of mind and emotion you need them to be in. That’s why you trim a scene instead of cut it. You might be left with just a single look from a character, but they needed to get to the place where that look was genuine. And saving that look is worth it, because as they say, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’”
Somewhere between inspiration and perspiration the movie comes into being. Balancing the two, and all of the associated needs of the film business, is of utmost importance.
“You have to do all of the jobs,” Wiper said. “But you can’t do them all at once. You need to remember that, because even though you can be a critic and a creator, you can’t be both at the same time.”
Wiper said he enjoyed working in eastern Kentucky, and would like to do so again given the right project.
“Everyone was wonderful there and very helpful,” Wiper said. “And I would like to personally thank everyone who came out in the heat and humidity to make a great project come true and become part of ‘The Big Ugly’ family.”
“The Big Ugly” is currently available to rent or purchase on streaming services such as Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, Google Play, Microsoft, Fandango NOW, Redbox, Sky Store, Rakuten TV, as well as amazon.com and Walmart. It can also be viewed through any cable or satellite provider. At this time it is in limited theaters, but hopefully it will be in the area soon.