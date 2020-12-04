Schools across most of Kentucky will remain all-virtual at least for another week, and are likely to remain that way at least until January, some officials say.
Most districts will remain virtual in compliance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order last month.
The order limits middle and high schools to virtual only through December, but would have allowed the elementary grades to resume in-person classes Monday if COVID-19 cases in the county where they are located dropped sufficiently.
That would mean dropping out of the red zone, which denotes 25 or more new cases per day (per 100,000 population) for the past seven days.
Northeastern Kentucky counties have been in the red for weeks and all indications are that cases will increase, one public official said.
"I don’t expect to see it dropping ... we expected to see a surge two weeks after Thanksgiving, so I expect to see the case curve rise instead of decrease," said Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum.
Greenup County has had on average 109.9 new cases per day (per 100,000 population) for the past week, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s Thursday figures. Boyd County is at 67.9, Carter and 63.4 and Lawrence at 66.2.
School officials are saying a return to in-person classes before January is unlikely.
"I’m not anticipating it at all. If I were a betting man, I’d say no," said Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard.
Under the Beshear order, districts make the decision for the following week based on case numbers the prior Thursday. Russell Superintendent Sean Horne said he will continue to make the decision every week, but that in-person school is not likely for the rest of the month.
"I don’t think it’s possible to bring them back before Christmas break. I don’t think the numbers will allow us to do it," Horne said. "But I’m going to continue to let it roll around to that Thursday just to be consistent."
Greenup County on Wednesday recorded 58 new cases, its second-highest daily number, and that indicates the trend will continue upward, Crum said. Some of the cases are in nursing homes, which from the beginning have been hotbeds of COVID-19 infection, but the upward trend also results from people mingling in the community and bringing the virus home. "Every action has a consequence," he said.
County numbers aside, school districts would be struggling to staff in-person classes because of high numbers of teachers and support staff either infected or in quarantine. "I think it’s a situation most districts are facing, but we still have staff issues, teachers testing positive or in quarantine, mostly quarantine," said Boyd Superintendent Bill Boblett.
In-person is unlikely in his district before January, but he also will continue to check the numbers each Thursday. However, he recommends that parents make plans for another week of virtual school after this one.
Greenup schools will remain all-virtual and there is reason to believe it will remain that way beyond this week, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea. "People are just now feeling the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings and shopping at the big-box stores," she said.
The district will continue to hold small-group sessions targeted to certain student groups, but has halted bus transportation for the sessions because of the danger the virus poses, she said.