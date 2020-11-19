The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported by far the highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases to date on Thursday. About 75% of those cases — 133 of 177 — are at Ashland Federal Correctional Institution in Summit.
According to bop.gov/coronavirus, 133 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive overall at Ashland FCI — it’s the sixth-highest total of positive inmates among all the prisons listed on the BOP website.
Also in Boyd County, 44 others have tested positive — 26 females, ages 38, 63, 41, 23, 77, 16, 67, 74, 77, 23, 7, 56, 15, 31, 14, 47, 50, 42, 44, 46, 11, 42, 87, 58, 45 and 51, and 18 males, ages 45, 80, 69, 49, 13, 31, 10, 42, 21, 11, 57, 26, 32, 27, 54, 66, 57 and 67. All are in home isolation.
There have been 700 cases in Boyd County in November, and 1,458 in all. The health department lists 705 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported 38 new cases of the coronavirus. Nineteen males, ages 64, 44, 50, 55, 39, 16, 18, 32, 36, 43, 49, 81, 49, 75, 37, 18, 69 and 52, and 18 females, ages 27, 47, 78, 24, 12, 45, 13, 35, 52, 39, 41, 15, 57, 63, 28, 43, 55 and 20, are in home isolation. A 70-year-old female is hospitalized after having tested positive.
Greenup County has reported 1,082 cases, including 676 recoveries, 392 active and 14 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced 18 new cases on Wednesday night, pushing the tally to 605.