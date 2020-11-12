GREENUP The increase in COVID-19 cases in northeastern Kentucky is approaching exponential rates and just contacting people who may have been exposed has become an “overwhelming” task, one health director said Thursday.
Greenup County has had a daily average of 53.3 new cases (per 100,000 population) based on the previous seven days; Boyd County’s rate is 31.2 and Carter’s is 43.7, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Other surrounding counties also have growing rates — Lawrence’s is 50.4, Lewis is at 56 and Rowan’s is 56.1.
Elliott County has consistently reported extremely high rates of late, but officials attribute that to the Little Sandy Correctional Complex state prison in the county.
Schools in northeastern Kentucky will remain in virtual-only mode next week although some will bring small groups in for targeted learning activities under an exemption to the virtual-only recommendation.
Area districts already had reverted to virtual only because of high case rates last week.
Schools in Kentucky are following guidelines set by the Kentucky Department of Education and Department of Public Health that call for virtual-only classes if the average daily case rate for the previous seven days reaches or exceeds 25.
Case rates are approaching exponential growth and the trend is likely to continue, Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum said.
Cases jumped after Halloween, and Crum attributed that to family gatherings and other large assemblies of people. However, community trick-or-treat observances probably were not a major contributor to the jump because most people were following protocols including mask-wearing and putting candy in individual bags, he said.
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, and Christmas soon after that, and with more positive cases of the virus spread across the region, holiday gatherings have the potential to infect significantly more people, he said.
With schools continuing virtual next week and out for Thanksgiving the week after, the region could possibly see some relief, but only if people follow safety procedures, primarily wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently, he said.
State mandates requiring masks have helped, but primarily in the business setting — the state can’t regulate what people do in their own homes, he said.
The sheer number of cases adds to the burden of contact tracing — informing those who have been in close contact with a positive case that they may be infected. The health department is making hundreds of calls each day and getting in touch with thousands of potential virus bearers, Crum said.
The load has reached the point that the department has to ask the patient who has tested positive to get in touch with contacts and let them know the department will follow up — usually in a few days, he said.
However, the department can’t know whether the patient has followed up on the request and that means more people out and about before they know they should quarantine, he said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not return calls but is struggling with the same problem, according to a message it sent to schools and which the Ashland district put on its website.
The department cannot call all contacts of positive cases because of a surge in cases, “so positive cases will be categorized based on risk factors and contacted accordingly," the message reads.