ASHLAND Boyd County’s rising numbers of COVID-19 cases pushed it into the red zone Thursday and that means public schools in the county will go all-virtual next week.
Some students will come to school in small groups for shorter periods of time for interventional instruction and some sports activities will continue, and some school-based day care will remain open.
But for the most part, students at all grade levels will hunker down at home with their laptops and Chromebooks for at least a week of virtual classes.
The red zone refers to the state’s four-color classification of virus rates designed to guide schools in decision-making about pandemic issues. Red denotes the county has racked up an average of 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 population over the preceding seven days.
Boyd County schools already have been virtual for the past two weeks because high quarantine numbers depleted the roster of teachers available for in-person classes. The district had planned a return to in-person instruction Monday, but that plan went out the window when the county went red.
It will be virtual-only for all at least through Friday, Superintendent Bill Boblett said. District administrators will reevaluate next Thursday; if the county remains in the red the district will remain virtual the following week.
The week after that is Thanksgiving week and there will be no school, he said.
A Monday semi-annual meeting of the Boyd board of education with its school councils has been canceled.
Sports will continue for now. The Friday football game against Rowan County was canceled because Rowan had already pulled out earlier in the week, but practices will go on, Boblett said. School officials believe student-atjhletes are as safe on the practice field as off it because they are well supervised, he said.
Ashland will be all-virtual next week, aside from small group interventions, and those will be minimal, Superintendent Sean Howard said.
The Ashland Tomcats football team is getting ready for playoffs and will continue to do so, he said. The first playoff game is scheduled for next Friday. Football is the only remaining fall sport.
Winter sports teams will continue their practices, he said.
Howard doesn’t see the shift to virtual as a significant disruiption for students because they got a taste of it when the school year opened virtually in September. "It should be a seamless transition," he said.
In the smaller Fairview district, about 60% of students will spend two hours daily at school in small-group sessions for intensive intervention in reading and mathematics, Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said. The groups will average about eight children each and three sessions will be spread across the day so there will not be a large concentration of students at any one time, she said.
The rest of the time, those and all other Fairview students will be virtual-only for the week, and the case numbers next Thursday will determine whether to resume in-person after that.
Fairview is handling sports on a case-by-case basis, she said. The Friday game was to continue because it is the last game of the season and thus the last for this year’s seniors, she said.
Spectators at the game are required to follow strict safety guidelines for social distancing and masking. Concessions are limited and spectators are not be allowed to stand at the sidelines or walk around, except to restrooms and the concession stand, she said.
Based on behavior of spectators at previous games, she expects an orderly crowd. “At previous games everybody has been responsive to requirements, and that weighs into our decision-making,” she said.
All three districts will continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to children who want it, and details of that are on each school’s website.
Other nearby counties that remain in the red zone include Greenup, with 38.3 cases per 100,000, Carter with 27.7, Lewis with 63.5 and Rowan with 33.9.
Schools in Greenup and Carter counties also will be virtual only in the coming week. Greenup has been virtual because quarantines had claimed too many of its teachers to adequately staff the schools and Raceland had been virtual for grades six through 12 for the same reason.
Carter went virtual last week when the county reached the red zone.
Whether the trend in Boyd will remain upward is unclear. Ashland-Boyd County Health Department officials did not return calls asking for information.